Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CS. Oddo Bhf upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

CS opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25,161.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

