Credits (CS) Market Cap Hits $8.20 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Credits has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $80,824.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, WazirX, Mercatox and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028247 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinBene, IDEX, Tidex, LBank, WazirX, COSS, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

