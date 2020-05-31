Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004122 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $253,509.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.05053755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,864 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,766 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

