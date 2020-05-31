Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Down 6% Over Last Week (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and approximately $4,908.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.02 or 0.05010484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010541 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.