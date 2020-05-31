CryptoPing (PING) Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $175,314.60 and $1,590.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02067441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00182897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023984 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

