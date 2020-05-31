CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CSW Industrials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.56. 65,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

In other news, CFO James E. Perry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.68 per share, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Storch Debra Von purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 87.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

