Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,535. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $159,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,461,000 after buying an additional 3,040,900 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after buying an additional 319,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 597.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,651 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 406,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

