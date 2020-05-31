CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is ($0.51). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

CTMX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 715,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,910. The firm has a market cap of $406.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

