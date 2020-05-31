CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is ($0.51). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

CTMX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 715,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,910. The firm has a market cap of $406.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.