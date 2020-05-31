DAEX (DAX) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $225,896.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank. In the last week, DAEX has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.75 or 0.04950050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002753 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010574 BTC.

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

