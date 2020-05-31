Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Tops $103.25 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and YoBit. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02055763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00181111 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023746 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, Radar Relay, YoBit, AirSwap, Gatecoin, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Gate.io, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.