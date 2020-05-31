DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.35. 68,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.32.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,296.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 38,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,899,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

