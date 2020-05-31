DATA Hits Market Cap of $2.66 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. DATA has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $82,214.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.02063480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00182348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023885 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

