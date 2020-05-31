DecentBet (DBET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $376,259.04 and approximately $19.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 69.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.31 or 0.05029633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.