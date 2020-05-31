DeepOnion One Day Volume Reaches $5,471.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $817,105.82 and approximately $5,471.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003600 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000476 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031163 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

