DEEX (DEEX) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $461,360.03 and $697.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004066 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 124.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

