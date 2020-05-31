DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Cap of $11,083.32

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. DeltaChain has a market cap of $11,083.32 and $13.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00069470 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00383570 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000937 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009812 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000509 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012133 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009207 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

