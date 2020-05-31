Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.91.

DNLI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 549,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $93,640.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $27,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,006,488 shares in the company, valued at $19,606,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,662 shares of company stock worth $149,270 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

