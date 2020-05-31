Dero Hits Market Cap of $3.68 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003971 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $346,642.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,749,645 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

