Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,780. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 1.01. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.