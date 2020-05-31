Desire Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,806.46 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. Desire has a total market cap of $7,806.46 and $6,404.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,500.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.02475983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.81 or 0.02576812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00488658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00711477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00075762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00551682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.