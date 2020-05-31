Dether Price Down 0% Over Last Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Dether has a total market cap of $89,233.00 and $35.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Dether token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dether

Dether (DTH) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

