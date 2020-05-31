Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Given “Sell” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.70.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 5,229,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth $73,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.