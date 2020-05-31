Deutsche eMark Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and C-Patex. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $81,158.16 and $24.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-Patex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

