Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.51 ($43.62).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

DWNI traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €40.22 ($46.77). The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,216 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.18.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

