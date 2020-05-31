DEX (DEX) Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. DEX has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $58,758.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.02062113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00181138 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023793 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

