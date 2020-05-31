DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Receives $142.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.14.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,362. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $2,814,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of DLR traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.56. 2,341,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,069. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $128.99. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

