DigitalNote Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $113,078.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00696156 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003158 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000406 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.