DIMCOIN (DIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $310,205.32

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $310,205.32 and $114.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Cryptopia.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.02045323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00181120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023773 BTC.

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

