Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce sales of $45.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.69 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $39.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $181.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.60 million to $188.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $182.16 million, with estimates ranging from $177.40 million to $186.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 145,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,384. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $480.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

