Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $613.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,969,699,707 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

