Dinero (DIN) Achieves Market Cap of $1,239.54

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Dinero has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinero coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Dinero has a market cap of $1,239.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.