Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.18.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Cfra lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 5,733,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,729. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after buying an additional 458,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after buying an additional 570,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.