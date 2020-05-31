DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $35.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,515.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. 5,439,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.