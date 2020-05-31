DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.19 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Tidex and Bittrex. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $330,534.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.02063480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00182348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023885 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

