Dock Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Dock has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Fatbtc, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.50 or 0.02038252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00179568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,145,469 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, CoinBene and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

