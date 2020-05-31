Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.86.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. 3,935,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.