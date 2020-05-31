Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.73.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $385.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $387.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $4,484,087. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

