Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. UFS downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domtar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Domtar and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Domtar by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Domtar by 1,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 1,163,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.78. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domtar will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

