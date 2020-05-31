DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DRDGOLD an industry rank of 15 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRD. ValuEngine cut DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRD traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 466,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,175. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $671.10 million, a PE ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

