DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DRDGOLD an industry rank of 15 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRD. ValuEngine cut DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
NYSE DRD traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 466,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,175. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $671.10 million, a PE ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.
