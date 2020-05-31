Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 435,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 178.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 64,841 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 540,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.