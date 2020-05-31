DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Cap of $168,369.93

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $168,369.93 and $565.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

