Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.65 ($32.16).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

DUE traded down €0.86 ($1.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €21.30 ($24.77). 375,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.15. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a fifty-two week high of €33.16 ($38.56). The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

