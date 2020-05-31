Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.0273 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $679,709.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.86 or 0.05012438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002755 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,084,257 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

