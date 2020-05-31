e-Gulden 1-Day Volume Tops $3,213.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,213.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00489121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002972 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,953,514 coins and its circulating supply is 17,131,166 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

