EBCoin (EBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $484,007.85

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market cap of $484,007.85 and $12,355.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.04889212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

