EchoLink (EKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $519,219.27

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $519,219.27 and $27,631.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.31 or 0.05029633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

