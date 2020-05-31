Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $188.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.15.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,130 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.58. 21,059,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average of $187.36. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $216.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.