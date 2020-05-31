Elastos (ELA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $759,008.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00016973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, Huobi and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.02063602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00182372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BCEX, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

