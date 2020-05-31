Elitium (EUM) One Day Volume Hits $89,135.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a market cap of $11.23 million and $89,135.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.02055265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00180856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens.

The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

