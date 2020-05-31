Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $14,638.75 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.38 or 0.02456978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

